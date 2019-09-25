Rupee gains 02 paisa in interbank, closed at Rs156.17

The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar increased by 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.17 compared to last closing of Rs156.15, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of rupee against US Dollar increased by 02 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs156.17 compared to last closing of Rs156.15, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs155.9 and Rs156.75 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.084 and traded at Rs171.8040 against the last closing of Rs171.72.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.45 compared to the last day, whereas decrease of Rs 0.18 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs194.13 compared to last closing of Rs194.32.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged atRs 42.51 and Rs 41.63 respectively.