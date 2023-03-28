Rupee gains 02 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee gained 02 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 283.55 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.57

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee gained 02 paisas against the dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 283.55 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.57.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 284.3 and Rs 287.1 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.9 and closed at Rs 307.

05 against the last day's closing of Rs 305.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 2.16; whereas a surge of Rs 1.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 349.33 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 347.38.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went down by 01 paisa and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 77.20 and Rs 75.49 respectively.