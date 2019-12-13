Rupee gains 02 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee Friday witnessed decrease of Rs0.02 in interbank and traded at Rs154.96 as compared to the last closing at Rs154.98, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee Friday witnessed decrease of Rs0.02 in interbank and traded at Rs154.96 as compared to the last closing at Rs154.98, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs154.5 and Rs155.1.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.61 and traded at Rs173.23 against the last closing of Rs172.52.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen declined by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.41 whereas decrease of Rs 3.16 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs207.88 as compared to last closing of Rs204.72.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal lost 01 paisa each to close at Rs42.18 and Rs 41.31 respectively.