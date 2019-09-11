Rupee gains 02 paisas in interbank

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 02 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.30 compared to last closing of Rs156.32, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 02 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs156.30 compared to last closing of Rs156.32, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs156 and Rs156.8 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by Rs 0.

19 and traded at Rs172.36 against the last closing of Rs172.55.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen lost 01paisa as its price closed at Rs1.45 compared to the last closing of Rs1.46, whereas increase of Rs 0.91 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 193.18 compared to last closing of Rs192.27.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained unchanged and closed at Rs41.67 and Rs41.67 respectively.