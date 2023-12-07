Open Menu

Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 03paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.11 against the previous day’s closing at Rs284.14

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.2 and Rs285.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 24 paisa to close at Rs306.

26 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.50, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.95; whereas a decrease of 64 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.46 compared to the last closing of Rs358.10.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs77.36, while the price of the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs75.75.

