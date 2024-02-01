Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Thursday gained 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.50.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.6 and Rs 281.8 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 95 paisa to close at Rs 301.
38 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.33, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa against rupee and was sold at Rs1.90 against Rs 1.89, whereas a decrease of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 353.52 compared to the last closing of Rs 354.26.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 76.09 and Rs 74.52 respectively.
