Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 05:46 PM

Pakistan Rupee on Thursday gained 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.37 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.40

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 31 paisa to close at Rs 297.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs 297.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.73, whereas a decrease of 36 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.67 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.03.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.78 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs 74.20.

