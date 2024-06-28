Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Friday gained 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.34 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.37.
According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.7 and Rs 280.6 respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 13 paisa to close at Rs 297.
68 against the last day’s closing of Rs 297.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.72, whereas an increase of 25 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 351.92 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 351.67.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs 75.78
and the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 74.19.
