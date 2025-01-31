Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 06:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.97.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.50 and Rs 281.00, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 72 paisa to close at Rs290.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of 49 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.84 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs347.33.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.94 and Rs74.36 respectively.
