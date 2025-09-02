Open Menu

Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 07:16 PM

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.72 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.75

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.6 and Rs 283.4, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 2.89 to close at Rs 328.

03 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.21, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.89, whereas a decline of Rs4 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs377.16 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 381.16.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged and stood at Rs 76.70, while the Saudi Riyal decreased 01 paisa to close at Rs75.07.

