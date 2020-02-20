UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 03 Paisas Against Dollar In Interbank Trading

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 03 paisas to close at Rs154.23 on Thursday against the last day's trading of Rs154.26, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154 and Rs154.5 respectively

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 02 paisas and traded at Rs166.62 against the last day's closing of Rs166.64.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen lost 02 paisa to close at Rs1.37 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.19 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.15 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs. 200.34.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs41.99 and Rs 41.12 respectively.

