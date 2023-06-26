Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 03 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.70 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.73

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 03 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.70 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.73.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 289.5 and Rs 292 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by 56 paisas to close at Rs 312.

22 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remain unchanged to close at Rs 2, whereas an increase of Rs 0.59 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 365.18 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 364.59.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 pasia to close at Rs 78.05, whereas the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 pasia to close at Rs 76.44.