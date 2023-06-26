Open Menu

Rupee Gains 03 Paisas Against US Dollar In Interbank

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 03 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.70 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.73

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Monday gained 03 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.70 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.73.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 289.5 and Rs 292 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by 56 paisas to close at Rs 312.

22 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remain unchanged to close at Rs 2, whereas an increase of Rs 0.59 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 365.18 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 364.59.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 pasia to close at Rs 78.05, whereas the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 pasia to close at Rs 76.44.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi ..

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu ..

29 minutes ago
 Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schoo ..

Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schools

56 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9- ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9-year high in Q1 2023

44 minutes ago
 Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

1 hour ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

2 hours ago
Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen among three removed from service, says DG I ..

Lt Gen among three removed from service, says DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business