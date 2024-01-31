Rupee gains 04 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday gained 4 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.54

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Rupee on Wednesday gained 4 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.54.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.8 and Rs 281.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 35 paisa to close at Rs 302.

33 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.89, whereas a decrease of 59 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.26 compared to the last closing of Rs 354.85.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.09 and

Rs 74.52 respectively.