Rupee Gains 04 Paisa Against US Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM
The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.56 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.60
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.56 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.60.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 81 paisa to close at Rs318.
94 against the last day’s closing of Rs319.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs1.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs371.23 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs369.66.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.38, while the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs74.77.
Recent Stories
S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid US tariff anxiety
TEVTA signs agreement to set up Pak-China Digital Silk Road Institute
PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for digital transformation, policy r ..
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
KP Govt unveils Rs 30 bln upgrade for Police, prisons in one year:
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
More Stories From Business
-
Resource Mobilization Committee reviews budget proposals1 hour ago
-
Building of KP-EZDMC head office in final stages of completion1 hour ago
-
S. Korea plans extra $4.9 bn help for chips amid US tariff anxiety2 minutes ago
-
BOI complete 100 reforms under PRMI for improving regulatory framework2 hours ago
-
SECP notifies amendments to NBFC Regulations, 20082 hours ago
-
Haroon chairs a meeting to review appointments of BoDs and CEOs in key industries3 hours ago
-
ICCI stresses need for international-level skill centers to combat poverty, unemployment3 hours ago
-
PSDE 38th Conference opens with urgent call for digital transformation, policy reforms2 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 385 points2 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges economists to highlight role of supportive ecosystem for national development3 hours ago
-
FPCCI, business leaders' hails "Made in Gujranwala Exhibition 2025"4 hours ago