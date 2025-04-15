Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.56 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.60.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 81 paisa to close at Rs318.

94 against the last day’s closing of Rs319.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs1.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs371.23 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs369.66.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.38, while the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs74.77.

 Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

