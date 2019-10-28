UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains 04 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee gained 04 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.84 against the closing of Rs155.88 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee gained 04 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank and was traded at Rs155.84 against the closing of Rs155.88 during last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Monday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.75 and Rs 156.2.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.

49 and was traded at Rs172.84 against the last closing of Rs173.33.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.02 as compared to last closing of Rs 200.12.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham remained stable at Rs 42.43 whereas exchange rate of Saudi Rayal decreased by Rs0.01 and was traded at Rs 41.55, against Rs41.56 during the last trading day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

TEVTA signs MoU with Bargad, Oxfam for Youth devel ..

6 minutes ago

Universities' stand firmly in supporting Kashmiris ..

11 minutes ago

Queen insisted on speaking role for Bond cameo at ..

2 seconds ago

Toyota boosts presence in Poland on Brexit woes: m ..

4 seconds ago

Russia welcomes IS leader's killing, 'if confirmed ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi says Baghdadi 'distorted' image of Islam, pr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.