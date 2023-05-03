Rupee gains 04 paisas against Dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee gained 04 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday as it closed at Rs283.87 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.91.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 285.85 and Rs 288.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.

09 to close at Rs 313.48 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 03 paisas to close at Rs 2.09; whereas an increase of Rs1.39 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.49 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 354.10.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 77.30 and Rs 75.69, respectively.