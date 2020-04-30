Rupee gains 04 paisas against dollar in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee gains 04 paisas in the interbank on Wednesday against US dollar to close at Rs161.61 against the last closing of Rs161.65

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee gains 04 paisas in the interbank on Wednesday against US dollar to close at Rs161.61 against the last closing of Rs161.65.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs160 and Rs162 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 17 paisas to close at Rs175.65 against the last day's trading of Rs175.48.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.51 whereas a decrease of 50 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs201.07 as compared to its last closing of Rs201.57.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 01 paisa each to close at Rs42.99 and Rs43.99 respectively.