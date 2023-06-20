UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 04 Paisas Against US Dollar In Interbank

Rupee gains 04 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained 04 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.21 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.25

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 290.5 and Rs 293 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by Rs 0.

7 to close at Rs 313.98 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.91, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remain unchanged to close at Rs 2.02, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 367.20 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 368.07.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal depreciated by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 78.19 and Rs 76.56 respectively.

