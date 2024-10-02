Open Menu

Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.68

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.50 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.

32 to close at Rs 307.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs368.96 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 370.39.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.58 and Rs73.97.

