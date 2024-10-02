Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.68
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.68.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.50 and Rs 280 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.
32 to close at Rs 307.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.92, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs368.96 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 370.39.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa 04 paisa to close at Rs 75.58 and Rs73.97.
Recent Stories
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches
75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan
13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack
Pakistan joins CERN 70 celebrations, groundbreaking achievements
Meeting reviews Kisan Card, Green Tractor scheme, Model Agricultural Market
Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector
Advisor chairs meeting to review performs of Livestock farms
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains162 more points47 minutes ago
-
Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack3 minutes ago
-
PSX alerts public on online trading frauds1 hour ago
-
LCCI president discusses economic situation with JI delegation1 hour ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ provides easy access to Socio-Economic data: Ali Perviaz2 hours ago
-
Gold up by Rs.600 to Rs 275,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark sign MOU for restructuring in Pakistan’s Maritime sector3 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan Economy Dashboard’ launched to promote transparency2 hours ago
-
Bridgestone latest Japanese firm to end Olympics sponsorship3 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Pakistani delegation to attend int’l conference on rural development5 hours ago
-
Petrol samples dispatched to hydro carbon lab6 hours ago