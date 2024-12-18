Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 06:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.22 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.27.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.75 and Rs 279.25 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 29 paisa to close at Rs 291.85 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.14, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.81, whereas a decrease of 56 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs352.88 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs353.44.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decline by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.74 and Rs74.02, respectively.
