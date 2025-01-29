Open Menu

Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.92

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.92.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.30 and Rs 280.80, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 48 paisa to close at Rs290.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of 23 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.25 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs347.02.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.92 and Rs74.34 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

5 seconds ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

14 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring ..

Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project

2 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

30 minutes ago
Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

30 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

30 minutes ago
 Five injured in Karachi road accident

Five injured in Karachi road accident

2 minutes ago
 CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing so ..

CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies

2 minutes ago
 Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Ma ..

Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to Pre ..

2 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business