Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.92.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.30 and Rs 280.80, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 48 paisa to close at Rs290.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.03, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of 23 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.25 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs347.02.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 75.92 and Rs74.34 respectively.
