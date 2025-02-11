Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:19 PM
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.21
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.21.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 31 paisa to close at Rs287.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs287.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.91 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs344.50 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs346.41.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs76.00 and Rs74.44 respectively.
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal
Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC
KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future
CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad
Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues
Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships
Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices
Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE
UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..
More Stories From Business
-
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal14 minutes ago
-
Economic reforms report analysis of 120 reforms implement in 11 months51 minutes ago
-
ICCI-Egypt Charge d’Affaires discuss strategies to boost bilateral trade1 hour ago
-
SECP grants license to first digital, online-only securities broker in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Tanveer highlights importance of research, in education for national growth2 hours ago
-
Exhibitions essential to open new avenues for businesses: LCCI president2 hours ago
-
PIEDMC board approves development, maintenance projects2 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Manufacturing Association3 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,632 more points18 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar1 minute ago
-
Ahsan reiterates resolve to achieve 90% literacy rate for sustainable national development3 hours ago