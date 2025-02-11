Open Menu

Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.21

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 31 paisa to close at Rs287.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs287.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.91 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs344.50 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs346.41.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs76.00 and Rs74.44 respectively.

