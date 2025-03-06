Open Menu

Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.81 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.86

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.81 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.86.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.1 and Rs281.6, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs3.73 to close at Rs302.

07 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of Rs2.34 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.03 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs358.69.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.18 and Rs74.59 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment Syst ..

RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System

2 minutes ago
 Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaratio ..

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..

11 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orde ..

IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz

3 minutes ago
 SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani

SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani

3 minutes ago
 China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth t ..

China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth target: NDRC

3 minutes ago

Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension

23 minutes ago
Larkana Police significant success during encounte ..

Larkana Police significant success during encounter, most wanted by Police, two ..

3 minutes ago
 FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environ ..

FDA kicks off tree plantation drive to add environmental beauty

3 minutes ago
 CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor manag ..

CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management

31 minutes ago
 SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi lan ..

SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI

22 minutes ago
 DPS&C annual fee increased by 8pc

DPS&C annual fee increased by 8pc

3 minutes ago
 33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admis ..

33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admissions at SU Thatta Campus

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business