Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against Dollar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.81 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.86.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.1 and Rs281.6, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs3.73 to close at Rs302.
07 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of Rs2.34 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs361.03 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs358.69.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 76.18 and Rs74.59 respectively.
