Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.96 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.01

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.90 and Rs 284.4, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 04 paisa to close at Rs 329.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.28, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs190, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of 82 paisa to close at Rs381.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs381.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa and closed at Rs 76.76 and Rs 75.13, respectively.

