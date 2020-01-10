UrduPoint.com
Rupee Gains 05 Paisa In Interbank Trade

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:42 PM

Rupee gains 05 paisa in interbank trade

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee gained Rs 0.05 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs154.83 against Rs154.88 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee gained Rs 0.05 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs154.83 against Rs154.88 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.59 and was traded at Rs171.

80 against the last closing of Rs171.21.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.42 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.23 as compared to last closing of Rs 202.68.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 42.15 and Rs 41.27 respectively, SBP reported.

