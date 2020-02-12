Rupee gains 05 paisas against dollar in interbank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar increased by 05 paisas to close at Rs 154.36 on Wednesday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.41, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 153.9 and Rs 154.6 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 04 paisas and traded at Rs 168.58 against the last day's closing of Rs 168.54.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.40 whereas an increase of 86 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.30 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 199.44.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and that of Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 42.02 and Rs 41.15 respectively.