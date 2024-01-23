Open Menu

Rupee Gains 06 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:28 PM

The Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed an appreciation of 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.79 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.85

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed an appreciation of 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.79 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.85.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs281 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 19 paisa to close at Rs305.03 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of Rs1.02 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.34 compared to the last closing of Rs355.32.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs76.17 and Rs74.60 respectively.

More Stories From Business