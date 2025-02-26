Open Menu

Rupee Gains 06 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 07:01 PM

Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.67

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.67.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.00 and Rs281.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.

75 to close at Rs293.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of 84 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.89 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs353.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.13 and Rs74.56.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business ..

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum to enhance economic rel ..

5 minutes ago
 EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech ..

EU unveils €100 billion plan to boost clean tech sector

6 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 a ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for February 2025 attracts bids worth AED7.1 bill ..

6 minutes ago
 PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineeri ..

PU signs MoU with Telec Group to improve engineering education

1 minute ago
 Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutu ..

Pakistan places great importance on fostering mutually beneficial ties with Iraq ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustain ..

Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

20 minutes ago
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of ..

DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Ch ..

Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mech ..

Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'

35 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to re ..

36 minutes ago
 HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financi ..

HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financing schemes

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business