Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.67

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs279.67.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.00 and Rs281.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.

75 to close at Rs293.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of 84 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.89 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs353.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.13 and Rs74.56.