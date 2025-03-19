Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.20 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.20 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.41 to close at Rs305.

21 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.78 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs363.42 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs364.20.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal came down by 03 and 02 paisa and closed t Rs 76.28 and Rs 74.70 respectively.