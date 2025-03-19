Open Menu

Rupee Gains 06 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.20 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.20 against the previous day's closing of Rs280.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.41 to close at Rs305.

21 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.78 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs363.42 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs364.20.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal came down by 03 and 02 paisa and closed t Rs 76.28 and Rs 74.70 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

10 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

40 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

53 minutes ago
 Linguistic expert urges students to generate digit ..

Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..

59 seconds ago
 DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

1 minute ago
 Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punja ..

Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..

1 minute ago
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accid ..

Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident

1 minute ago
 Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

1 hour ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

1 hour ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

1 hour ago
 Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

1 hour ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business