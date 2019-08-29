Rupee gains 06 paisas in interbank, closed at Rs 157.22

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 06 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs 157.22 compared to last closing of Rs 157.28, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 06 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs 157.22 compared to last closing of Rs 157.28, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 35 paisas and traded at Rs 174.07 against the last closing of Rs 174.42.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen also dropped by 01 paisas to Rs 1.47 compared to the Wednesday's closing of Rs 1.48, whereas the decrease of 55 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 191.57 compared to last closing of Rs 192.02.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 02 paisa and traded at Rs 42.80 against Rs 42.82 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 01 paisa to Rs 41.92 compared to the last trading of Rs 41.93.