UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains 06 Paisas In Interbank, Closed At Rs 157.22

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:58 PM

Rupee gains 06 paisas in interbank, closed at Rs 157.22

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 06 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs 157.22 compared to last closing of Rs 157.28, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 06 paisas in interbank and traded at Rs 157.22 compared to last closing of Rs 157.28, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 35 paisas and traded at Rs 174.07 against the last closing of Rs 174.42.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen also dropped by 01 paisas to Rs 1.47 compared to the Wednesday's closing of Rs 1.48, whereas the decrease of 55 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 191.57 compared to last closing of Rs 192.02.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham lost 02 paisa and traded at Rs 42.80 against Rs 42.82 whereas Saudi Rayal also decreased by 01 paisa to Rs 41.92 compared to the last trading of Rs 41.93.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

46 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Temporarily Bans Controlled Bur ..

24 minutes ago

Indian fascist control on nuke a threat to world p ..

24 minutes ago

Last Two Orcas From 'Whale Jail' Move Toward Sakha ..

24 minutes ago

New Ukrainian Prime Minister Wants to Re-Appoint M ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.