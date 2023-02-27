UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:01 PM

The Pakistan rupee appreciated by 07 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 259.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 259.99

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 263.3 and Rs 266 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 97 paisa and closed at Rs 274.29 against the last day's closing of Rs 275.26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs 1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.88 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 310.78 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 312.56.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs 70.76 and Rs 69.27 respectively.

