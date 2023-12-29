Open Menu

Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar

The Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed the 13th consecutive recovery session as it gained 07 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.93

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed the 13th consecutive recovery session as it gained 07 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.93.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.4 and Rs 284 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.98 to close at Rs 311.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.98, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.81 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.59 compared to the last closing of Rs 361.40.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.74 and Rs 75.16 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday for tax c ..

Banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday for tax collection

3 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 December 2023

7 seconds ago
 PTA, HEC agree to raise awareness for preventing b ..

PTA, HEC agree to raise awareness for preventing blasphemous activity on social ..

6 minutes ago
 GCWUS inks MoU with Urdu University

GCWUS inks MoU with Urdu University

3 minutes ago
 KP decides to open bank accounts for prisoners

KP decides to open bank accounts for prisoners

3 minutes ago
 Seminar held for transforming education system to ..

Seminar held for transforming education system to mitigate gender based violence

4 minutes ago
Asian stocks mixed on year's last trading day

Asian stocks mixed on year's last trading day

4 minutes ago
 S. Korea's export volume rises for 3rd month in No ..

S. Korea's export volume rises for 3rd month in November

4 minutes ago
 Record tourist arrives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 20 ..

Record tourist arrives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2023: Galyat takes the lead

2 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

5 hours ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Asian stocks open year's last trading day cautious ..

Asian stocks open year's last trading day cautiously

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business