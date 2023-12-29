Rupee gains 07 paisa against Dollar

The Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed the 13th consecutive recovery session as it gained 07 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.93

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed the 13th consecutive recovery session as it gained 07 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.93.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.4 and Rs 284 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.98 to close at Rs 311.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs 313.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.98, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.81 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.59 compared to the last closing of Rs 361.40.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.74 and Rs 75.16 respectively.