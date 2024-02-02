Open Menu

Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Friday gained 07 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.47.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280 and Rs 281.7 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs.2.71 paisa to close at Rs 304.

09 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 356.45 compared to the last closing of Rs 353.52.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa and 02 paisa and witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 76.06 and Rs 74.50 respectively.

