Open Menu

Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Wednesday gained 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.56

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Wednesday gained 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.56.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.75 and Rs282.3, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 82 paisa to close at Rs302.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 74 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs352.68 compared to the last closing of Rs351.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs76.09 and Rs74.52 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services ..

Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

51 seconds ago
 PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

12 minutes ago
 UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

10 minutes ago
 Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting ..

Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force

53 seconds ago
 Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m ..

Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m in Sept-Oct 2024

54 seconds ago
 Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provin ..

Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provincial commissioner

56 seconds ago
China begins drafting law on promoting private eco ..

China begins drafting law on promoting private economy

4 minutes ago
 PTSM providing guidance to tourists for safe journ ..

PTSM providing guidance to tourists for safe journey

4 minutes ago
 Jail superintendent suffers cardiac arrest, shifte ..

Jail superintendent suffers cardiac arrest, shifted to hospital after CPR

4 minutes ago
 Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in ..

Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 2023

11 minutes ago
 AIOU to send degrees automatically to students

AIOU to send degrees automatically to students

4 minutes ago
 60 officers assume charge at PSCA

60 officers assume charge at PSCA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business