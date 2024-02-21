Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 06:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Wednesday gained 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.56.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.75 and Rs282.3, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 82 paisa to close at Rs302.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 74 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs352.68 compared to the last closing of Rs351.94.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs76.09 and Rs74.52 respectively.
