Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 06:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Rupee on Thursday gained 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.35.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281.8, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by 82 paisa to close at Rs 304.
22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisa to close at Rs188, whereas an increase of 53 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 355.58 compared to the last closing of Rs 355.05.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.04 and Rs 74.46 respectively.
