Open Menu

Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Thursday gained 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Rupee on Thursday gained 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.35.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281.8, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 82 paisa to close at Rs 304.

22 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisa to close at Rs188, whereas an increase of 53 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 355.58 compared to the last closing of Rs 355.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.04 and Rs 74.46 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Student must focus on their studies, play role for ..

Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab ..

3 minutes ago
 Police conducts targeted operation against crimina ..

Police conducts targeted operation against criminals

3 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight importance of public investment ..

Speakers highlight importance of public investment to achieve socio-economic obj ..

4 minutes ago
 Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in ..

Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research

4 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive

DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive

4 minutes ago
 New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior

New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior

4 minutes ago
MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in c ..

MWMC gets new machinery for ideal cleanliness in city

4 minutes ago
 Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Pow ..

Stocks falter before ECB but gold shines after Powell

6 minutes ago
 Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for per ..

Co-curricular activities play pivatol role for personality development: Secretar ..

4 minutes ago
 Physical assualt case through blackmailing registe ..

Physical assualt case through blackmailing registered

11 minutes ago
 FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online finan ..

FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud

6 minutes ago
 International Academic Conference at GCWUS

International Academic Conference at GCWUS

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business