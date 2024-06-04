Open Menu

Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan Rupee on Tuesday gained 07 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.29 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.36

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.9 respectively.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

17 to close at Rs 302.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.79, whereas an increase of Rs 1.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.60 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.85.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.77 and Rs 74.20.

More Stories From Business