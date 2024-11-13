Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.90 and Rs 279.40 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 84 paisa to close at Rs 294.
60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 295.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa remained and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decline of Rs 2.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.85 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 356.00.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and
Rs 73.95, respectively.
Recent Stories
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras
Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief
WCLA signs MoU with RUDA to enhance tourist access to historical sites
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for expo ..
Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs
SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new payment creation system
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI to launch University students' competition for skill development: Nasir Qureshi20 minutes ago
-
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief7 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal bids farewell to Japanese Ambassador, discusses trade, industry collaboration40 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for export competitiveness5 minutes ago
-
Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler rankings, Babar increases lead at top of batter charts2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,400 to Rs.271,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact5 minutes ago
-
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new payment creation system5 minutes ago
-
Malaysia keen on importing Pakistani Food Products: FTO Coordinator3 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 23.42% during Jul-Oct4 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets extend losses as Trump fears build1 minute ago
-
Japan provides $18.5 mln for flood management5 hours ago