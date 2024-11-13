Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.90 and Rs 279.40 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 84 paisa to close at Rs 294.

60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 295.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa remained and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decline of Rs 2.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.85 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 356.00.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and

Rs 73.95, respectively.