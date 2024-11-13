Open Menu

Rupee Gains 07 Paisa Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Rupee gains 07 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.92.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.90 and Rs 279.40 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 84 paisa to close at Rs 294.

60 against the last day’s closing of Rs 295.44, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa remained and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decline of Rs 2.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.85 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 356.00.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and

Rs 73.95, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, pre ..

President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..

3 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues across LESCO r ..

Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

3 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness ..

Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..

3 minutes ago
 Scheme launched for personalised number-plates

Scheme launched for personalised number-plates

3 minutes ago
 Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg char ..

Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras

3 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinchi ..

Mohsin Naqvi felicitates Babar, Shaheen on clinching top ODI rankings

7 minutes ago
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC c ..

SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief

7 minutes ago
 WCLA signs MoU with RUDA to enhance tourist access ..

WCLA signs MoU with RUDA to enhance tourist access to historical sites

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Worl ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for expo ..

5 minutes ago
 Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors dow ..

Curry dazzles on Thompson's return as Warriors down Mavs

5 minutes ago
 SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries ..

SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact

5 minutes ago
 Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new paym ..

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduces new payment creation system

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business