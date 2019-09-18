Rupee gains 07 paisas in interbank, closes at Rs156.2506

The exchange rate of dollar decreased by 07 paisas in interbank and was traded at Rs156.2506 compared to last closing of Rs156.3235 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar decreased by 07 paisas in interbank and was traded at Rs156.2506 compared to last closing of Rs156.3235 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Wednesday.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs156 and Rs156.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by Rs 0.

326 and was traded at Rs172.4851 against the last closing of Rs172.1591The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained unchanged and was traded at Rs1.44 whereas increase of Rs 0.59 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 194.61 compared to last closing of Rs194.01.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham decreased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs42.5403 against Rs42.5602 the previous day whereas the Saudi Rayal also lost 01 paisa and