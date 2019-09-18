UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rupee Gains 07 Paisas In Interbank, Closes At Rs156.2506

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Rupee gains 07 paisas in interbank, closes at Rs156.2506

The exchange rate of dollar decreased by 07 paisas in interbank and was traded at Rs156.2506 compared to last closing of Rs156.3235 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar decreased by 07 paisas in interbank and was traded at Rs156.2506 compared to last closing of Rs156.3235 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Wednesday.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of dollar closed at Rs156 and Rs156.7 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by Rs 0.

326 and was traded at Rs172.4851 against the last closing of Rs172.1591The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained unchanged and was traded at Rs1.44 whereas increase of Rs 0.59 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 194.61 compared to last closing of Rs194.01.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham decreased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs42.5403 against Rs42.5602 the previous day whereas the Saudi Rayal also lost 01 paisa and

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

6 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

6 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

6 minutes ago

Metro Bus extension project likely to be completed ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.