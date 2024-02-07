Open Menu

Rupee Gains 08 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 05:25 PM

The Rupee on Wednesday gained 08 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.34 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024)

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 281.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 11 paisa to close at Rs300.

59 against the last day’s closing of Rs300.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of Rs1.63 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 352.52 compared to the last closing of Rs 350.89.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.05 and Rs 74.48 respectively.

More Stories From Business