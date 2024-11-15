Rupee Gains 08 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.74.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.74.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.40 and Rs 278.90 respectively.
The price of Euro increased by 42 paisa to close at Rs 293.
49 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.78, whereas a decline of 89 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.54 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 352.43.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 75.59 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 73.93.
Recent Stories
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty
DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company
Qarshi CEO visits University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
Govt taking practical steps to address financial challenges in edu sector: Adl. ..
UK economy slows, hitting government growth plans
Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence
More Stories From Business
-
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC11 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market11 minutes ago
-
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company11 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands immediate abolishment of 2% provincial cess on expo2 hours ago
-
Punjab achieves surplus of Rs40 billion in Q1: Finance Ministry2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia seeks to enhance trade with Pakistan: Ambassador3 hours ago
-
Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence3 minutes ago
-
EU sees eurozone growth ticking up in 2025 but risks loom2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.267,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Markets struggle at end of tough week2 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago