Open Menu

Rupee Gains 08 Paisa Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Rupee gains 08 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.57 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.65

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.57 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.65.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.45 and Rs 285.15, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 55 paisa to close at Rs 326.

20 against the last day’s closing of Rs 326.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas a decrease of 28 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 374.93 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 375.21.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.93 and Rs 75.32, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Trump signals tougher trade action against India, ..

Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline

11 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalist ..

Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalists, shares new reforms and init ..

13 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomo ..

Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance sc ..

ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance scheme

13 minutes ago
 Ombudsman’s Regional Office conducts hearing of ..

Ombudsman’s Regional Office conducts hearing of 111 cases

13 minutes ago
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

1 hour ago
 Governor SBP visits SECP for the 33rd SBP-SECP coo ..

Governor SBP visits SECP for the 33rd SBP-SECP coordination committee meeting

6 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 984.52 to ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 984.52 to record high

6 minutes ago
 August 5: A dark day in Kashmir’s history, Minis ..

August 5: A dark day in Kashmir’s history, Minister Yousaf vows continued supp ..

6 minutes ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business