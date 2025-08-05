Rupee Gains 08 Paisa Against US Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 07:55 PM
The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.57 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.65
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.45 and Rs 285.15, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 55 paisa to close at Rs 326.
20 against the last day’s closing of Rs 326.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.91, whereas a decrease of 28 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 374.93 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 375.21.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.93 and Rs 75.32, respectively.
