Rupee gains 08 paisas against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee gained 08 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday as it closed at Rs 283.83 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.91.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 286.6 and Rs 289.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

62 to close at Rs 311.98 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 03 paisas to close at Rs 2.09; whereas an increase of 15 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.99 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 353.84.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 77.29 and Rs 75.67, respectively.