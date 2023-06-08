UrduPoint.com

Rupee Gains 08 Paisas Against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 08 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.80 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.88.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 300 and Rs 303 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by Rs1.

12 to close at Rs 307.62 against the last day's closing of Rs 306.50, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 2.05, whereas an increase of Rs 1.74 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.73 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 355.99.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 each to close at Rs 78.08 and Rs 76.47 respectively

