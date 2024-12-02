Open Menu

Rupee Gains 08 Pasia Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Rupee gains 08 pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.05

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.05.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2 to close at Rs 291.

99 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.85, whereas a decrease of 79 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.70 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.49.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.68 and Rs73.99 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of com ..

NA body lauds NHMP for ensuring road safety of commuters

12 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extend ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends felicitations to UAE on 53rd ..

29 minutes ago
 Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free ..

Sindh declared Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus free province

29 minutes ago
 Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National ..

Gilani extends greetings on UAE’s 53rd National Day

29 minutes ago
 Speakers urge for collaborative efforts to address ..

Speakers urge for collaborative efforts to address water woes in Karachi

16 minutes ago
 Mortar explosion kills three seminary students in ..

Mortar explosion kills three seminary students in Bannu

16 minutes ago
Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff

Paris stocks, euro fall on France budget standoff

16 minutes ago
 'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanua ..

'Future of planet' at stake at ICJ hearings: Vanuatu

16 minutes ago
 PM to pay a two-day Saudi Arabia visit from Dec 3 ..

PM to pay a two-day Saudi Arabia visit from Dec 3 to attend Water Summit

16 minutes ago
 Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from T ..

Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from Thursday

35 seconds ago
 Plan to eliminate traffic mess, encroachments in S ..

Plan to eliminate traffic mess, encroachments in Sialkot

37 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratu ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates UAE on its 53rd national ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Business