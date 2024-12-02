Rupee Gains 08 Pasia Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.05
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 08 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.05.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2 to close at Rs 291.
99 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.99, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.85, whereas a decrease of 79 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.70 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.49.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.68 and Rs73.99 respectively.
