Open Menu

Rupee Gains 09 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar

Pakistan Rupee on Friday gained 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.51 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.60

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Pakistan Rupee on Friday gained 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.51 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.60.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.8 and Rs 280.7 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.

21 to close at Rs 297.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.77, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.75, whereas a decrease of Rs1.79 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.28 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 354.07.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 75.82 and Rs 74.23.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

1 minute ago
 SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

1 minute ago
 UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

1 hour ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away

1 hour ago
 Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

2 hours ago
 Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB ..

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..

2 hours ago
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

4 hours ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

4 hours ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

6 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business