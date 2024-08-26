Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.50.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.60 and Rs 280.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.

56 to close at Rs 311.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.93, whereas an increase of Rs 2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.35 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 365.35.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.80 and Rs74.20, respectively.