Open Menu

Rupee Gains 09 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.50

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Monday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.50.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.60 and Rs 280.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs1.

56 to close at Rs 311.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.68, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 03 paisa and closed at Rs1.93, whereas an increase of Rs 2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.35 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 365.35.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.80 and Rs74.20, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

5 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

5 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

5 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

5 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

5 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

5 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

5 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

5 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

5 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business