Rupee Gains 09 Paisa Against Dollar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.32 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.41
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.50 and Rs 280 respectively.
The price of Euro decreased by 37 paisa to close at Rs 310.87 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen lost 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas an increase of 24 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.59 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 367.35.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.77 and Rs74.17 respectively.
