Rupee Gains 09 Paisa Against Dollar
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.56
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.56.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.10 and Rs 279.60 respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 75 paisa to close at Rs 289.
44 against the last day’s closing of Rs 290.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decline of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs349.10 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs349.92.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went down by 04 percent and was traded at Rs.75.81 whereas that of Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa to close Rs74.13.
Recent Stories
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City delivers quintuplets in medical milestone
Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Moldova discuss bilateral relations
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President
Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets
QAU, NRP organize conference on economic revitalization
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,509 points
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..
MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago
-
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,509 points3 minutes ago
-
President SCCI attends awareness session on LWG1 hour ago
-
Gold prices decline by Rs.800 to Rs.272,600 per tola2 hours ago
-
Training certificate, toolkits distributed in 71 graduates2 hours ago
-
Poultry chicken prices rise once again up to Rs 333 in twin cities2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 20249 hours ago