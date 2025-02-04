Rupee Gains 09 Paisa Against Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.04
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.50 and Rs 281.00, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.
98 to close at Rs288.02 against the last day’s closing of Rs285.04, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.79, whereas an increase of Rs 3.55 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.31 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs342.76.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.94 and Rs74.37 respectively.
