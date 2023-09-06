Open Menu

Rupee Gains 09 Paisa Against US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday gained 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs306.97 against the previous day's closing of Rs307.06

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs313 and Rs316 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 65 paisa to close at Rs329.48 against the last day's closing of Rs330.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs2.08, whereas an increase of 23 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs385.45 as compared to the last closing of Rs385.22.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 and 04 paisa to close at Rs83.57 and Rs81.83 respectively.

